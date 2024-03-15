<p><a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl\/filmy-fabularne,136\/moje-corki-krowy,377550" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>\u201eMoje c\u00f3rki krowy\u201d<\/strong><\/a><strong>,<\/strong> <a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl\/filmy-fabularne,136\/zabawa-zabawa,384854" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>\u201eZabawa, zabawa\u201d<\/strong><\/a><strong> <\/strong>i <a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl\/filmy-fabularne,136\/plan-b,388966" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>\u201ePlan B\u201d<\/strong><\/a> to g\u0142o\u015bne i licznie nagradzane filmy w re\u017cyserii Kingi D\u0119bskiej, kt\u00f3re mo\u017cna obejrze\u0107 w serwisie<a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong> TVP VOD<\/strong><\/a>. W najnowszym odcinku cyklu <strong>\u201eSelekcja TVP VOD\u201d<\/strong> prowadz\u0105cy Bartosz Boruciak wyja\u015bnia, dlaczego te pozycje s\u0105 gwarancj\u0105 udanego seansu.<\/p>