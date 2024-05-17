<p>Szukasz filmu, kt\u00f3ry poprawi ci humor? <a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl\/filmy-fabularne,136\/pies,981658" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">\u201ePies\u201d<\/a>, <a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl\/filmy-fabularne,136\/slub-doskonaly,740767" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">\u201e\u015alub doskona\u0142y\u201d<\/a> i <a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl\/filmy-fabularne,136\/gotowi-na-wszystko-exterminator,1098337" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">\u201eGotowi na wszystko. Exterminator\u201d<\/a> to komedie, kt\u00f3re Bartosz Boruciak przedstawia w najnowszej \u201eSelekcji TVP VOD\u201d. Ka\u017cda z nich jest gwarancj\u0105 seansu pe\u0142nego \u015bmiechu i pozytywnych emocji. Dlaczego warto je obejrze\u0107?<\/p>