<p class="ql-align-justify">Randki, \u015bluby, zawodowe ambicje, rodzinne zobowi\u0105zania i uczucia, kt\u00f3re potrafi\u0105 niespodziewanie zmieni\u0107 bieg wydarze\u0144. Kolekcja <a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl\/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">TVP VOD<\/a> wzbogaci\u0142a si\u0119 o nowe romanse i komedie romantyczne, cho\u0107 nie brakuje te\u017c zupe\u0142nie innych historii. Do nowo\u015bci nale\u017c\u0105 m.in. <a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl\/filmy-fabularne,136\/randkowy-instruktor,3333251" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">\u201eRandkowy instruktor\u201d<\/a>, <a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl\/filmy-fabularne,136\/wesele-w-toskanii,3339733" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">\u201eWesele w Toskanii\u201d<\/a>, <a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl\/filmy-fabularne,136\/chce-wiecej,3354350" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">\u201eChc\u0119 wi\u0119cej\u201d<\/a>, a tak\u017ce <a href="https:\/\/vod.tvp.pl\/filmy-fabularne,136\/plan-awaryjny,3345076" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">\u201ePlan awaryjny\u201d<\/a>.<\/p><p><\/p>